Drew Brees restructures, clears cap space, report says

Drew Brees' restructuring shaved $10.8m off his cap number for this year and pushed $5.4m into each of 2020 and 2021. So now he has cap numbers of $22.7m in 2019, $15.9m in 2020 and $5.4m in 2021.



Still gets paid $23m this year, and 2020 and 2021 automatically void.