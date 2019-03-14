Corpus Christi homicide suspect arrested at Lake Charles motel

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A suspect in a homicide in Corpus Christi, Texas, was arrested at a Lake Charles motel this afternoon.
U.S. Marshals in Lake Charles say Marshals in Texas told them the homicide suspect may be in the area.
Marshals were able to confirm with staff at the Scottish Inn on Broad Street that he was at the motel. They asked the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Lake Charles Police Department to assist because the suspect was considered armed and dangerous.
After SWAT talked to the suspect, he came out of the room peacefully.
Marshals say they do not know why he came to the Lake Charles area, but he had a ticket for a bus to Florida in the morning. He will be held at Calcasieu Correctional Center until he is extradited to Texas.
The Marshals have not yet released the name of the suspect or given more details on the homicide, but did say it happened about two-and-a-half to three weeks ago.
