ABC Pelican Chapter hosts annual welding and small engine craft competition

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Pelican Chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors Inc. hosted it’s annual crafting competition on March 14, 2019.
High Schools from around the area competed at the ABC Pelican Southwest Training Center in welding and small engine crafting while Pelican Members participated in a jambalaya cook-off to feed the contestants.
President and CEO of the Pelican Chapter, David Helveston says, “We combine quality competition and Cajun cooking at this annual event, providing high school students across southwest Louisiana opportunities to display their impressive techniques in welding and small engine.”
Students from Avoyelles, Evangiline, Allen, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Acadiana, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, and Vermilion Parishes all attended the competition for the chance to advance to the state competition to be held on April 2.
Here are the winners of the competitions:
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.