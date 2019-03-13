WANTED: Beaumont Police and FBI searching for alleged kidnapper

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The FBI, Beaumont and Houston Police are searching for an alleged kidnapper, according to a post on the FBI Houston Twitter page.
Lanyale Briana Briggs is a suspect in what authorities have described as a “violently kidnapping” of another woman, according to KFDM news in Beaumont. It is believed that Briggs is in the Lake Charles, Houston, or Beaumont area.
If you spot Briggs you are asked to call the FBI Houston tip line at 713-693-5000.
Authorities tell KFDM News that the victim was outside of her Jefferson County apartment around 4 p.m. on March 5 when Briggs and a male assailant drove up. The two attackers then beat the victim severely, forced her into their car, and then drove her to Lake Charles, according to the FBI and police.
KFDM reports that investigators traced the phone of the male suspect to a motel in Lake Charles where he was located and arrested. The victim was able to escape and she is back home.
