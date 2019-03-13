TRIAD hosts senior law ‘Lunch and Learn’ on March 19

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Senior citizens from Southwest Louisiana are invited to the upcoming “Lunch and Learn” workshop.
The workshop will be held from 1p.m. to 3 p.m., March 19, at the Allen P. August Annex Building, 2000 Moeling St., in Lake Charles.
Genia Coleman Lee, attorney with the Southwest Law Center, is the featured guest speaker. She will discuss power-of-attorney and medical power-of-attorney, the importance of having a will, grandchildren custody issues and probate and succession. Lunch will be provided.
Calcasieu Parish TRIAD and the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s Human Services Department are hosting the event.
The event is free and pre-registration is required. To register or for more information, contact Michelle Guidry at 337-721-4030.
