SWLA Arrest Reports – March 12, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 12, 2019.
Joshua Christian-Jaford Porche, 21, Lake Charles: Criminal trespass and attempted simple burglary.
Calvin Joseph Senegal, 62, Lake Charles: Obstructing public passages, disturbing the peace, first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less), and possession of a Schedule II drug.
Wilbert Prejean Jr, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug and a parole detainer.
Jevantea Damon Leger, 22, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; strangulation, and a probation detainer.
David Lynn Smith, 30, Lake Charles: Resisting a police officer with force or violence, possession of a Schedule II drug, first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or more), flight from an officer, careless operation, and two counts of contempt of court.
David Alexander Jennings, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug, first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less), possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Devyn Brooke Broussard, 28, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery.
Max Perkins, 33, Hayes: Instate detainer for Cameron Parish.
Jacobi Deshawn Cain, 18, Sulphur: Theft less than $1,000, and two counts of simple burglary.
Michael Joseph Collett, 19, Sulphur: Felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
Kedrick Alonzo Greene, 22, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.
Ronald Lee Harrell, 59, Molino, Florida: Production, manufacturing, distribution or possession of Schedule II drugs.
James Wilson Michael Rock, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule II drug, first-offense illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and illegal carrying of weapons during the commission of a crime or in the presence of drugs.
David Bird Tarver, 76, Lake Charles: Indecent behavior with juveniles.
Leopaldo Morales Jr, Houston, Texas: First-offense possession of synthetic marijuana, first-offense illegal possession of a stolen firearm, and out of state detainer.
Gregory Green, 41, Lake Charles: Production, manufacturing, distribution or possession of Schedule I drugs and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Robert Montell Hendrix, 25, Lake Charles: Second-degree aggravated battery and second-degree battery.
Jason Scott Simcox, 38, Merryville: Contempt of court.
Ciegie Lynn Cheramie, 31, Gray: Detainer for Adult Reception and Diagnostic Center at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center.
Catellanos-padilla Jose Benjamin, 21, Starks: Five counts of filing or maintaining false public records and a federal detainer.
Jessie Adam Arabie, 25, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of a movable over $500.
Chloe Nicole Harris, 22, Lake Charles: Two counts of first-offense illegal possession of stolen firearms, three counts attempt and conspiracy, two counts transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, three counts of criminal conspiracy, four counts of production, manufacturing, distribution or possession of Schedule I drugs, two counts of production, manufacturing, distribution or possession of Schedule IV drugs, four counts of production, manufacturing, distribution or possession of Schedule II drugs, and one count of production, manufacturing, distribution or possession of Schedule III drugs. Harris is also charged with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of cruelty to juveniles, and one count of prohibited acts; all schedules.
Jessica Leigh Moores, 28, Sulphur: Prohibited acts; all schedules, possession of a Schedule II drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Chandler Allyn Womack, 21, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Shanna Marie Taylor, 30, Vinton: Contempt of court, possession of a Schedule I drug, and two counts of possession of a Schedule II drug.
Shannon Michael Fontenot, 40, Lake Charles: Fourth-offense operating while intoxicated, driving under a suspended license, careless operation.
Trent Aaron Core, 35, Lake Charles: Two counts of domestic abuse battery, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
Amber Nicole Long, 34, Hackberry: Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule II drug.
Santos Ortega Webb, 22, Port Arthur: Theft of less than $1,000 with two or more previous convictions.
Davante Damond Bartie, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
