Spring quarterly job fair to be held April 10 in DeRidder

DERIDDER, LA (KPLC) - Job seekers and employers are invited to the Region V American Job Center’s Quarterly Job Fair.
The fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 12. p.m. April 10, at the War Memorial Civic Center, 250 W. 7th Street in DeRidder.
Veterans, who will be given priority services, are asked to arrive at 8:30 a.m. in order to have exclusive access to employers until 9 a.m.
“Since the American Job Center in Region V serves the six-parish area, we are excited to take the Quarterly Job Fair on the road. It is our intention to host two job fairs in Calcasieu Parish and two job fairs in our satellite office areas of Beauregard, Allen, Cameron, Jeff Davis or Vernon parishes during 2019,” Stephanie Seemion, Workforce Development Board Director, said.
Job seekers should wear business attire, bring a picture ID and several copies of their current resume, and arrive early to ensure the opportunity to meet with employers. Pre-registration is not required.
Employers may register to take part in the job fair through Friday, April 5, by contacting the American Job Center at 721-4010. There is no cost for employers to participate.
The job fair is sponsored by the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, in conjunction with the Workforce Development Board and the Louisiana Workforce Commission. It is funded by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.
