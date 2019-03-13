Southwest Louisiana District Senior Games kick off March 15 at McNeese

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The 27th Southwest Louisiana District Senior Games will be held at McNeese State University on March 15-25.
Opening ceremonies will take place at 9 a.m. on March 15, at the McNeese Recreational Complex.
The Southwest Louisiana District Senior Games are for seniors over the age of 50 who would like to participate in a variety of athletic, recreational, and social activities. The games allow seniors to meet new people, try new events and to stay active.
This year’s games includes a variety of events such as softball throws, track races, walks, horseshoes, bean bag baseball, archery, swimming, table tennis, bowling and more.
For the complete roster of activities, dates and times, click HERE.
More than 300 senior citizens are registered to compete in the 2019 games, and the oldest competitor is 97 years old.
