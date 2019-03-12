No. 10 LSU baseball falls to Northwestern State

NATCHITOCHES, LA (WAFB) - No. 10 LSU suffered another loss on the season, this time to in-state rival Northwestern State Tuesday night at Brown-Stroud Field in Natchitoches, LA.
LSU fell to 11-5 on the season. Nothwestern St. improved to 7-5.
Landon Marceaux started on the mound for the Tigers. He pitched three innings, not allowing any runs. He struck out three batters.
Demons pitcher Cullen McDonald threw 7.2 innings, giving up five hits and the one run. He struck out five batters and walked three others.
LSU scored its only run in the first inning. Josh Smith scored on a ground out by Chris Reid.
Aaron George entered the game for LSU in the sixth inning and gave up three runs, all earned. He gave up two hits and walked one.
With two outs in that inning, a double to left field scored two Demons. The third run came on a wild pitch.
This week’s schedule:
- March 13: Texas Southern (Alex Box Stadium)
- March: 15: Kentucky (Alex Box Stadium)
- March 16: Kentucky (Alex Box Stadium)
- March 17: Kentucky (Alex Box Stadium)
First pitch from Brown-Stroud Field in Natchitoches is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.