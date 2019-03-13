Mumps outbreak prompts SWAR school district closures

HOWARD COUNTY, AR (KSLA) - Students in a Southwest Arkansas school district will not return to school until March 25.
The Cossatot River School District announced on Facebook Tuesday that because of a mumps outbreak, students were released early.
Schools affected are Cossatot River High School, Wickes Elementary, Vandervoort Elementary and Umpire Schools.
Officials will use AMI days for contagious disease, according to the post.
Parent-teacher conferences will be cancelled and rescheduled for a later time. All Cossatot River high school sporting events, including practices and games, will be cancelled.
Students will return to school after spring break on Monday, March 25.
