McNeese’s Callie Maddox named to All-SLC team

FRISCO, Texas— McNeese freshman guard Callie Maddox has been named to the 2019 All-Southland Conference women’s basketball team as announced by the league office Wednesday.
Maddox, the native of Grant, Louisiana, was named as an honorable mention selection after leading McNeese in scoring all season long. She ended her rookie season with 13.4 ppg. along with 4.1 rpg. She was second on the team with a 32.2 three-point field goal percent, second with a 76.8 free throw percent and average one steal per game.
She scored in double figures in 17 games and picked up her first career double double against Southeastern Louisiana while scoring a career high 29 points and grabbing a career high 10 rebounds in that game.
Player of the Year: Chastadie Barrs, Lamar
Defensive Player of the Year: Chastadie Barrs, Lamar
Freshman of the Year: Miya Crump, Lamar
Newcomer of the Year: Jaylonn Walker, Sam Houston State
Coach of the Year: Ravon Justice, Sam Houston State
Honorable Mention: Emma Young, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi; Jenniffer Oramas, Sam Houston State; Amanda Johnson, Houston Baptist; RaVon Nero, Northwestern State; Celica Sterling, Southeastern Louisiana; Callie Maddox, McNeese
