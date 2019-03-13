McNeese opens up spring football practices

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The first day of spring ball is special for any college football program, even more so when it’s the beginning of a new regime; which is the case here at McNeese. The Sterlin Gilbert era officially kicked off Tuesday afternoon and although the guys are just in helmets, for now, the new head Poke likes what he saw on day one.
“We had a lot of good energy today. The biggest thing is we got an opportunity to get everything on tape and evaluate both sides of the ball," said Gilbert. “I’m excited about our staff and excited about our kids. We got to come out here and get straight to work. The thing about it is you get limited days and time and you have to make sure that time and those days count. We came out here and came to work and that was the number one thing. It starts with our staff and our kids, making sure they’re coached up and understand what to go execute and making sure we do it at a high level.”
The Pokes will hold practices each Tuesday and Thursday afternoon, with scrimmages on Saturday’s, over the course of the next five weeks and will wrap up on April 13th in their annual spring game.
