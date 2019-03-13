Man accused of killing local nurse on Bourbon St. set to make court appearance

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man accused of shooting and killing a local nurse on Bourbon Street in February is set to appear in court for a hearing on Wednesday.
Louis Barnes was arrested of February 24 after police say he was involved in an altercation with a security guard at Willie’s Chicken Shack in the 400 block of Bourbon St. During the altercation, Barnes allegedly grabbed the security guard’s gun. During a struggle over the gun, the gun went off and Barnes was struck in the shoulder and the security guard was struck in the neck.
A local nurse, 36-year-old Julie Couvillon, was also shot and died at the scene.
Barnes’ defense attorneys say he was not the aggressor.
He has been charged with second degree murder and attempted second degree murder in the case. He is currently being held on a $1.5 million bond.
