LDWF team works to rid waterways of abandoned crab traps

“It’s litter too, it’s trashing up the waterways and the waterway bottoms,” Guillory said. “If the float line gets away from them, you’ve got a crab trap that’s just sitting on the waterways, so the department is equipped with different devices that we can get down and get the crab traps and get them up. Other fish can get in the crab traps, because they aren’t being fished, they’re abandoned just sitting in the bottom, crabs get in there and they just stay in there and eventually die,” Guillory said.