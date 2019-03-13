Infamous Saints no-call movie in the works

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Saints fans may finally be able to find some entertainment in the infamous NFC Championship no-call that “enraged a generation.”
According to The Advocate, in a news release from West Hollywood group Prior Military Productions, filming is expected to begin this summer for a movie project called “Get The Ref.”
“We wanted to make a film with impact reflective of social events. The tragedy that befell Saints fans needs some kind of retribution,” said Joanne Busch, the company’s president, in a news release.
No director has been chosen yet, but Danny DeVito has been tapped to play a “Cajun sheriff.” Ed Helms, known for his roles in “The Office” and “The Hangover” is in talks to play the lead character, according to the release.
Prior Military Productions works with disabled veterans in the film industry. Ten disabled veterans are expected to work and learn with a Louisiana film crew. The story is written by one of the veterans working with the company and centers around fans “bound and determined to get the ref who missed the call.”
The play referenced in the movie was a blatantly missed pass interference call late in the fourth quarter of the Saints-Rams NFC Championship game. Rams defender Niekll Robey-Coleman steamrolled Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis well before the pass arrived. No penalty was called and the Saints were forced to kick a field goal with enough time remaining for the Rams to tie the game.
RELATED STORIES:
- Passed Out: Saints contact NFL about non-call on critical play
- Kicked Out: Rams end Saints playoff, win with overtime field goal
- NFL head referee didn’t see controversial no-call on Tommylee Lewis pass play
- Sec. 642: Saints fans launch petition, after Rams fans launched petition against ref
- ‘Saints got robbed’ billboards go live in downtown Atlanta
The Rams went on to win in overtime before losing to the New England Patriots in the lowest-scoring Super Bowl in history.
The film, “all in good humor,” is seeking a cameo from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, according to The Advocate.
NFL legends and other well-known players are expected to make cameos. The film is scheduled to be released around Thanksgiving 2019 on Netflix and other services.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.