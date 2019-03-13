FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Very windy today as afternoon storms approach from the West

Friday and Saturday will bring the return of some sunshine and set the stage for a much improved but also much cooler St. Patrick’s Day weekend with lows in the 40s and highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s both Saturday and Sunday. The best news is that we leave these dreary and cloudy doldrums for several days as sunshine is expected to continue into the early to middle part of next week with an overall cooler pattern lasting for several days as well. We’ll likely continue to see nighttime lows in the 40s each night through the middle of next week with little to no rain.