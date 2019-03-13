First Alert Forecast: Cold front brings rain and storms; Better by this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of the day, there will be showers and storms developing and moving into Southwest Louisiana. There will not be a lot of sunshine, especially once the rain arrives later this afternoon. There is a cold front that will get close but will not quite reach us just yet. This will bring the rain as well as increase the wind speeds. Those winds will blow up to 20 mph and gust closer to 30. Temperatures will remain in the 70s.
This evening, there is a good chance of rain and storms. Some of these storms may be stronger than others. As far as severe weather goes, most of that will be to our north. I do not expect any here in Southwest Louisiana. The rain will slowly wind down by tonight. If you have any evening plans, better to stay inside.
Overnight, I think there will still be some rain. There should not be any severe weather and the heaviest rain will be gone. So, these will be light to moderate showers. It will also be more scattered. The cold we are tracking will be right on top of us by this time. It will still slowly move to the east. Temperatures will still be warm overnight and should only cool to the upper 60s.
With the front still sitting right over us Wednesday night, it will finally move past us by Thursday afternoon. In the meantime, we will continue to have scattered showers and a couple storms. I do not expect any severe weather on Thursday. There will be one final wave of showers Thursday around midday, then the rain will slowly come to an end. Temperatures should be warm and reach the mid to upper 70s.
There may be a few sprinkles on Friday, but it will not be much. I have raised the rain chance to 20%. I think there will be a few coastal showers that may reach the I-10 corridor. I still expect a lot of clouds with not much sunshine. The rain will then be moving on to the south as the slow-moving cold front moves away. Temperatures will only reach the lower 60s in the afternoon.
Over the upcoming weekend, the rain chances will be limited. I do not expect any rain at all Saturday or Sunday. There will be plenty of clouds around, but there will also be a little more sunshine as well. So, it should be a nice day. Temperatures though, will be cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Sunday looks like the better of the two days with more sunshine expected. The clouds will break apart some allowing for the sunshine to be out. This will make for a beautiful day! Temperatures will still be cool reaching only the lower 60s. If you have any weekend plans for the Iowa Rabbit festival or for St. Patrick’s Day, the weather should cooperate.
Starting next week, the weather looks like. The only bad part is that the clouds will return on Monday. This will make it a dreary looking day. I do not expect any rain, though. So, it should not be a bad day. Temperatures will reach the mid 60s in the afternoon.
Through most of next week, there will still be a lot of clouds around, so no abundant sunshine. But the rain will likely stay away. It will finally be a dry week with no rain expected. Temperatures will gradually warm up and will be back in the 70s by midweek. I am optimistic that there will still be a lot of sunshine with not as many cloudy by the end of the week.
