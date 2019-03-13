Doctors say daylight saving may have potential health benefits

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Maxium Woods lives in the Lake Area and said he doesn’t see the point of daylight saving.
Originally implemented in the early 1900s, turning our clocks backward in the fall and forward in the spring was intended to “save daylight” during the summer months.
"I don't understand why we do it either, It's not helping nothing,” Woods said. “I think we should get rid of it and leave it at one standard time, it makes no difference, leave it at one, don't keep going back and forth."
Dr. Muhammad Jadoon of Ochsner Christus Health Center is an internal medicine physician. He said there is a benefit of having more sunlight in our daily lives.
"If you look at it, light is more associated with vitamin D, more sunlight exposure will get you more vitamin D," Jadoon said.
Jadoon says many people don’t get the amount of vitamin D exposure needed, leading to vitamin D deficiency. He says while we now have more sun, people should take advantage.
"Exposure to light increases your serotonin in your brain, which is associated with depression,” Jadoon said. “The more serotonin, better mood and better focus, and decreased chances of depression."
Elizabeth Myers says she loves having the extra hour in her day to enjoy, but ultimately says she doesn’t get it.
"It gets confusing, you know, I think it's pointless, myself," Myers said.
“On the whole, I don’t think one extra hour is really doing a whole big deal for us,” Woods said. “If it’s not broke, don’t fix it.”
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.