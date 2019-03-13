Cowgirls drop doubleheader to Baylor

LAKE CHARLES— McNeese softball couldn’t get the timely hitting it needed in either game Tuesday night and left a total of 18 base runners stranded in its doubleheader loss to Baylor by the scores of 5-2 and 7-2. The loss drops McNeese to 11-15 on the year while Baylor improved to 13-9 on the season.
McNeese picked up 10 hits in both games and was led at the plate by both Cori McCrary and Aubree Turbeville who had three hits apiece on the night. Turbeville provided the RBI's in the nightcap to avoid the shutout.
The Cowgirls will return to its Southland Conference schedule this weekend by traveling to Nacogdoches, Texas for a three-game series beginning with a 1 p.m. doubleheader Friday afternoon. The series will conclude with a noon game on Saturday.
