Cowboys fall to Tulane in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA- The McNeese Cowboys baseball team fell to the Tulane Green Wave 9-3 Tuesday night at Greer Field at Turchin Stadium in New Orleans despite jumping on the board with two runs in the first inning.
Tulane (11-6) followed with three runs in the bottom of the frame and held the Cowboys (10-7) to just one more run over the next eight innings.
McNeese committee four errors in the game as Tulane plated three unearned runs. Offensively, McNeese stranded eight runners on bases.
The Cowboys would jump out to an early 2-0 lead in the first, but after that it was all Tulane.
McNeese will be back on the field on this weekend against the Lamar Cardinals in a three-game series at Joe Miller Ballpark to open up Southland Conference play. First pitch on Friday is set for 6 p.m.
KEY INNINGS
1st | The Cowboys lead off the inning with back-to-back walks by Nate Fisbeck and Payton Harden. They would both come around to score on a double off the left field wall by Clayton Rasbeary to give the Cowboys a 2-0 lead. The Green Wave would respond by scoring three runs on three Cowboy errors to take the lead 3-2 after the first.
3rd | The Green Wave would extend their lead to 5-2 on two hits and a walk.
6th | Tulane would plate two more runs on a home run to extend it to 7-2 after six innings.
7th | In the top half of the inning, Reid Bourque would hit a double down the right field line, steal third base, and then would score on an infield-single by Harden to make it 7-3. Tulane would respond in the bottom half by scoring one run to end the inning 8-3.
8th | The Green Wave would add one more run to their total making it the final 9-3.
