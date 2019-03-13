Barbe sophomore pitcher Adam Guth throws perfect game

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Barbe baseball tradition speaks for itself and it grew Monday night as pitcher Adam Guth threw the third perfect game in Buccaneer history. The sophomore lefty was dominate on the bump as he blanked St. Louis at home, 5-0.
A perfect game is an outing in which a pitcher allows none of the opponent’s players to reach base.
Guth threw 78 pitches and registered 12 strikeouts for the No. 2 team in Class 5A.
It’s the first perfect game for Barbe since Alex Bel in 2013 and Paul Murphy in 1999.
