An injured bald eagle got stuck on DC train tracks and needed rescuing

(Gray News) – In a scene that could probably be viewed through a certain symbolic lens, an injured bald eagle became trapped on rail tracks and had to be saved in metro Washington, DC, on Wednesday.
Service was interrupted on the Washington Metro blue and silver lines as the eagle laid near a rail close to the Morgan Boulevard station, east of the city in Maryland.
The Washington Metropolitan Transit Authority tweeted about the eagle’s plight as a rescue team worked to retrieve it.
“Our apologies for delays as we work to get him/her to care,” Metro tweeted.
Power had to be cut along the track and a team of eight animal control specialists carefully corralled the eagle as it tried to hop away.
A number of observers saw the metaphorical value of an injured bald eagle causing gridlock in the nation’s capital.
Metro tweeted that regular traffic was being restored and that the eagle would be handed into the care of a DC wildlife rehabilitation center.
