Accident involving CPSO unit in Moss Bluff, no injuries

MOSS BLUFF, LA (KPLC) - A Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office patrol unit was involved in an accident in Moss Bluff Wednesday afternoon, authorities have confirmed.
Kim Myers, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, said there were no injuries to the occupants of either car.
The accident happened near the intersection of Sam Houston Jones Pkwy. and Champagne Circle.
The driver of the other car was pulling out of a convenience store when he struck the deputy’s vehicle, Myers said.
Both vehicles had to be towed.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.