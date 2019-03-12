Woman found with stolen mail, arrested

CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) - A Caddo Parish woman is behind bars after authorities say she was found with stolen mail from 53 victims.
Wanda Chandler, 51, of Keithville is charged with 53 counts of simple theft and one count of identity theft.
On the morning of Friday, March 8, Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies got a call that a suspicious vehicle was in the 9500 block of Bonnydune Drive and that the driver was taking mail from mailboxes.
A patrol deputy found the pickup truck and pulled in over. While talking to the driver, identified as Chandler, he found a large amount of mail in the passenger seat with different addresses on the postage.
The deputy also found checkbooks belonging to a Caddo Parish constable and checks with the constable’s forged signature.
Chandler was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.
