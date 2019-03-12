Waters named to Associated Press All-SEC team

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU guard Tremont Waters has been named to the AP All-SEC first team, announced on Tuesday.
The sophomore from New Haven, CT, averaged 15.3 points per game this season along with 171 assists and 89 steals.
Waters ranked No. 1 in the SEC in steals (3.1/game) and No. 2 in assists (5.9/game)
He shot 43-percent from the floor, 79-percent at the free throw line and 33-percent behind the three point line.
Waters helped the Tigers win the SEC regular season title with a 16-2 conference record.
FIRST TEAM
Daniel Gafford, Arkansas, F, 6-11, Sophomore, El Dorado, Arkansas
PJ Washington, Kentucky, F, 6-8, Sophomore, Dallas
Tremont Waters, LSU, G, 5-11, Sophomore, New Haven, Connecticut
Quinndary Weatherspoon, Mississippi State, G, 6-4, Senior, Canton, Mississippi
u-Grant Williams, Tennessee, F, 6-7, Junior, Charlotte, North Carolina
SECOND TEAM
Jordan Bone, Tennessee, G, 6-3, Junior, Nashville, Tennessee
Jared Harper, Auburn, G, 5-11, Junior, Mableton, Georgia
Admiral Schofield, Tennessee, G, 6-6, Senior, Zion, Illinois
Breein Tyree, Mississippi, G, 6-2, Junior, Somerset, New Jersey
Chris Silva, South Carolina, F, 6-9, Senior, Libreville, Gabon
Player of the year - Grant Williams, Tennessee
Coach of the year - Kermit Davis, Ole Miss
Newcomer of the year - Tyler Herro, Kentucky, G, 6-5, Freshman, Milwaukee
The Tigers will be back in action Friday at 12:00 p.m. in the SEC Tournament against the winner of the Arkansas/Florida game.
