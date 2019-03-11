Tigers move up one spot in AP Basketball Top 25

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU is ranked No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll after a tough week off the court for the basketball program.
The rollercoaster week for the Tigers (26-5, 16-2) started with a win at Florida on Wednesday, a Yahoo Sports report on head coach Will Wade Thursday and his suspension on Friday, Javonte Smart held out of the Vanderbilt game on Saturday and ended with a win against the Commodores clinching an all out conference championship.
Gonzaga is ranked No. 1, followed by Virginia (2), North Carolina (3), Kentucky (4), Duke (5).
SEC: Kentucky (4), Tennessee (8), LSU (9), Auburn (22)
LSU earned the SEC Tournament’s No. 1 seed and will play Friday at 12:00 p.m. on ESPN.
Other Polls:
USA Today Top 25: LSU No. 9 (up from 10)
SEC: Kentucky (4), Tennessee (8), Auburn (24)
ESPN Power Rankings: LSU No. 8 (up from 9)
SEC: Kentucky (4), Tennessee (6)
Andy Katz’s Power 36: LSU No. 5 (up from 7)
SEC: Kentucky (6), Tennessee (9), Auburn (21)
