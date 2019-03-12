SWLA Arrest Reports – March 11, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 11, 2019.
Colbianta Fredrion Spain, 19, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000. Bond: $7,500.
Breonna Nicole Common, 22, Lake Charles: Battery of a police officer. Bond: $25,000.
Rodger Dale Boutte III, 21, Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000. Bond: $25,000.
Bonnie Ledoux Hayes, 28, Sulphur: Instate detainer.
Jasmine Laquay Johnson, 23, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment. Bond: $5,000.
John Robert White, 44, Sulphur: Possession of Schedule II drug; prohibited drug acts; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $54,000.
Walter Wellington Somers III, 35, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft less than $1,000; production, manufacturing, distribution or possession of Schedule II drugs; possession of Schedule I drug; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); possession of a prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sean Christopher Blum, 22, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender. Bond: $25,000.
Wilbert Prejean Jr., 22, Lake Charles: Simple criminal damage to property from $500 to $50,000. Bond: $5,000.
Joseph Anthony Cantu, 39, Sulphur: Contempt of court: First-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); possession of Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; cruelty to juveniles; illegal use of drugs in the presence of a minor.
Krisha Dawn Cantu, 38, Sulphur: First-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); possession of Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; cruelty to juveniles; illegal use of drugs in the presence of a minor.
Mercy Davis Savoie, 25, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000; simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Michael Ray Thomas, 32, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Kameron Blake Rutherford, 24, Westlake: Theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000; unauthorized used of a motor vehicle; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jenna Rae Veillon, 27, Westlake: Possession of Schedule II drug; 2 counts contempt of court.
Ricky Kenneth Aaron Aymond, 25, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Roberto Rios Antimo, 41, Houston: Contempt of court.
Matthew James Buck, 31, Opelousas: Simple burglary; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; parole detainer. Bond: $30,000.
Cory Wade Vauter, 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; out-of-state detainer.
Isiah Paul Anderson, 33, Vinton: Simple burglary; theft less than $1,000; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; resisting an officer by flight. Bond: $37,500.
Jonathan Eugene Trahan, 27, Starks: 3 counts contempt of court; theft less than $1,000.
Steven Gomez Santos, 32, Edcouch, Texas: Second-degree battery. Bond: $100,000.
Thomas Coys Jr., 37, Shreveport: Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment. Bond: $10,000.
Nicholas D. Carvin, 25, Lake Charles: First-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); criminal trespass; theft of goods under $500; resisting an officer; possession of drug paraphernalia; first-offense marijuana possession.
Mauricio Fuentes Montemayor, 52, Dallas: Attempt and conspiracy; transaction involving proceeds from drug offenses; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of Schedule II drug. Bond: $62,000.
Brandon Leon Bates, 27, Rosepine: Operating a vehicle while license is suspended; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of a weapon during commission of a crime or in presence of drugs.
Savannah Shanita Gardiner, 32, Lake Charles: 2 counts contempt of court.
Robert James Lejeune Jr., 55, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.
Frank Chatman, 30, Lake Charles: 2 counts contempt of court.
John Johnson, 47, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery of a pregnant victim; resisting an officer.
Kimberly Trahan Watkins, 42, Sulphur: Contempt of court; probation violation.
Tebra Nicole Hall, 30, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; theft less than $1,000.
Aaron Daniel Perry, 30, Westlake: Possession of Schedule II drug; first-offense illegal carrying of weapons.
Stephen E. Sonnier, 30, Welsh: First-offense marijuana possession; possession of drug paraphernalia; 2 counts possession of Schedule IV drug; possession of Schedule II drug with child endangerment.
Cesar Ruiz Guerroro-Ruiz, 35, Sulphur: Federal detainer.
Anthony Lee Ross, 62, Sulphur: Obstruction of justice; possession of drug paraphernalia.
