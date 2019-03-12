Sulphur city council votes to increase discounted utilities through low-income assistance program

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - Sulphur city council voted to make a change to their low-income assistance program, one that will benefit all who qualify.
The change would knock an extra $8 off water, sewer and trash collection fees, raising the current discount from $7.50 a month to $15.50 a month. Sulphur Mayor Mike Danahay said the change is long-awaited.
“The low income assistance program that we have through our water department hasn’t been changed since the late 1980s," Danahay said.
He said this increased discount is especially necessary due to the fluctuating utility prices over the years.
“Well, we’ve had substantial increases through the years in our water bills and so we wanted to bring that amount up so we can help those people out,” Danahay said.
Assistance is based on the number of people in a household and monthly gross income. Sulphur will be taking applications for the program March 11 and 22, 2019, at Sulphur City Hall. Residents must bring a copy of any and all income for all members of the household.
FROM THE CITY OF SULPHUR:
- Determination of eligibility for this assistance program will be in accordance with Department of Social Service guidelines established by the Federal government and the State of Louisiana.
- This program is open to all persons of race, color, age, religion, sex, or national origin.
- Eligibility will also be determined by the number of qualified applicants and the appropriation of funds for this purpose.
- For the purpose of this program, a household means parents, their minor children and/or grandparents (it shall not apply to grandchildren) who reside in a housing unit and for whom utilities are customarily purchased in common, or who make payments for utilities included in the rent; income means all non-exempt income received into a household on a regular or predictable basis during three calendar months or all annualized
- Non-exempt income received by members of a household on an irregular or fluctuating basis or monies received into a home occupied by a household from any source whatsoever; housing unit means a house, a stationary mobile home, an apartment or any unit used for billing purposes.
- For purposes of this program, minor means any individual under the age of eighteen (18) years of age.
- NOTE: All property owners and renters shall be treated equitably.
- Re-certification of eligibility will be necessary at least once a year. All changes in status affecting eligibility must be reported promptly. Certification and recertification will be the responsibility of the Office of the Mayor. Confidentiality of all information provided to determine eligibility will be maintained.
- The City of Sulphur will be taking applications for this program March 11 - 22, 2019, at Sulphur City Hall. Persons applying must bring a copy of any and all income for all members of the household.
- Continuation of this assistance program will be determined annually with the adoption of the operating budget of the City of Sulphur by the City Council. Administration of the program will be the responsibility of the Mayor, through the Director of Finance.
