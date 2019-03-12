St. Patrick’s Day limited-time treats

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - Feeling lucky? Well, if you’re interested in some limited-time only St. Patrick’s Day themed drinks, you’re definitely in luck.
There are a few restaurants offering special treats in celebration of the Irish holiday. Here’s where you can find them, but only for a limited time:
Dairy Queen Mint Oreo Blizzard (Prices start at $2.99)
- Lake Charles: 3921 Nelson Road
- DeQuincy: 1001 Eest 4th Street
- Welsh: 602 North Adams Street
You can enjoy the ice cream until the end of the month.
McDonald’s Shamrock Shake (Prices start at $2.19)
- Lake Charles: 3414 Common Street, 625 East Prien Lake Road, 4212 Ryan Street, 2602 Broad Street, 4505 Nelson Road
- Moss Bluff: 293 Sam Houston Jones Parkway
- Westlake: 1603 Sampson Street
- Sulphur: 297 North Cities Service Highway, 1609 South Ruth Street
- Iowa: 715 North Thompson Avenue
Available during what the restaurant calls “Shamrock SZN.”
Arby’s Mint Chocolate Shake (Prices start at $1.99)
Iowa: 1119 Lowe-Grout Road
Vinton: 2024 West Street
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.