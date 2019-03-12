St. Patrick’s Day limited-time treats

Celebrate the holiday without missing out on the desserts

By Tresia Bowles | March 12, 2019 at 12:04 PM CDT - Updated March 12 at 12:05 PM

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - Feeling lucky? Well, if you’re interested in some limited-time only St. Patrick’s Day themed drinks, you’re definitely in luck.

There are a few restaurants offering special treats in celebration of the Irish holiday. Here’s where you can find them, but only for a limited time:

Dairy Queen Mint Oreo Blizzard (Prices start at $2.99)

  • Lake Charles: 3921 Nelson Road
  • DeQuincy: 1001 Eest 4th Street
  • Welsh: 602 North Adams Street

You can enjoy the ice cream until the end of the month.

McDonald’s Shamrock Shake (Prices start at $2.19)

  • Lake Charles: 3414 Common Street, 625 East Prien Lake Road, 4212 Ryan Street, 2602 Broad Street, 4505 Nelson Road
  • Moss Bluff: 293 Sam Houston Jones Parkway
  • Westlake: 1603 Sampson Street
  • Sulphur: 297 North Cities Service Highway, 1609 South Ruth Street
  • Iowa: 715 North Thompson Avenue

Available during what the restaurant calls “Shamrock SZN.”

Arby’s Mint Chocolate Shake (Prices start at $1.99)

Iowa: 1119 Lowe-Grout Road

Vinton: 2024 West Street

