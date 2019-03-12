Sheriff’s office employee fired, arrested on drug charges

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office employee was fired after an arrest on drug charges.
Terry Cederholm, 36, a patrol deputy for the STPSO, was arrested on a warrant for two counts of possession on Tuesday.
Cederholm was initially hired to work in corrections for the STPSO in 2007. He left the STPSO in 2009 and returned in 2014. He had previous assignments in corrections and court security, with his most recent assignment being criminal patrol.
Cederholm’s employment with the sheriff’s office was immediately terminated, according to the office.
Cederholm was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on the following charges:
- L.R.S. 40:969C Possession of Schedule IV CDS (Felony-1 Count)
- L.R.S. 40:1060.13 Possession of a legend drug without prescription (Misdemeanor-2 Counts)
The investigation is ongoing, according to the district attorney’s office.
