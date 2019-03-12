Senator Cassidy weighs in on President Trump’s proposed 2020 budget

WASHINGTON D.C. (KPLC) - On Monday President Trump sent Congress his $4.75 trillion budget plan for the fiscal 2020 year; the largest in federal history. The budget includes $2.7 trillion in spending cuts.
President Trump’s budget includes a request $718 billion for the Department of Defense, an increase in military spending by $33 billion or around 5%.
“It would probably help our military base in Leesville," Senator Bill Cassidy said. "Fort Polk is a training center for troops. They have been looking to upgrade their facility to imagine the kind of integrative digital command system that modern warfare uses. This may create those resources to complete that training center.”
Senator Cassidy overall agreed with Trump’s proposed budget, including the request for $8.6 billion dollars for a border wall.
“I think this builds upon recent reports in the New York Times and the Washington Post that the border is at a crisis point," Senator Cassidy said. "With women reporting, the President has spoken about it for some time, that they are snuck across the border and effectively held in sexual slavery. This is a crisis we must stop.”
While there’s no data on how many people are smuggled across the border for human trafficking, in 2018 the United Nations’ International Organization on Migration has found “nearly 80% of international human trafficking journeys cross through official border points, such as airport and land border control points.”
Senator Cassidy said he agrees with President Trump’s decision to cut programs like Medicaid and Medicare.
“I’m a doc," Senator Cassidy said. “I know that unless we decrease the cost of medical services, Medicare will go bankrupt. This budget attempts to decrease the cost of these medical, those medical services, and by so doing, preserves the life of Medicare, strengthens the program, so it will be there for those who are on it now and well as those who will be in the future."
President Trump’s budget proposal would include $1.9 trillion in cuts to those programs as well as the EPA, foreign aid, and federal employee retirement plans.
Senator Cassidy agreed with experts who said the proposed budget is DOA, but said presidents’ budgets are typically just pointed in a direction they would like to see funds go.
