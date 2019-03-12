Scam Tracker Report finds employment schemes most costly

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -New scams pop up every day, but in terms of losing money, the riskiest are employment scams according to the latest report from the Better Business Bureau of Southwest Louisiana.
When it comes to losing money the BBB Scam Tracker Report for the past year finds that employment scams, that come via email or phone, are those that cost consumers higher monetary losses.
Local BBB President, Angela Guth, said they usually involve a consumer being asked to cash a company check to buy equipment.
“They are promised that they are going to have a great salary, work from home, set their own hours and then they are going to get a check in the mail that they need to deposit. This check is supposed to pay for usually a first week’s salary, and then they are supposed to use the rest of the money to go and buy either equipment, or purchase Apple iTunes cards and then mail those off to a vendor. What happens is the check that they deposited, ends up coming back worthless or counterfeit,” Guth said.
Guth said Amazon was the most impersonated company for the scam. The BBB says Amazon has only one approved job site.
One key to not becoming a victim is to ignore emails or calls you did not initiate.
“You received an unsolicited email. Or you received an unsolicited phone call. So right there, no one even knew that you were looking for a job,” Guth said.
While employment scams cost consumers the most, she says online purchasing scams were the most common.
“Including, puppy scams, cosmetic sale, electronics and automobiles,” Guth said.
The riskiest scams also include fake checks & money orders, home improvement, advance fee loans, romance, tech support and government grants.
To learn more about avoiding scams, click here. You can also report scams to the BBB.
This is the third year for the Scam Tracker Report which is based on the preceding year.
