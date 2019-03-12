LSU awaiting word on Javonte Smart, Will Wade; Naz Reid cleared ahead of SEC tournament

“Certainly, it’s possible because he’s been suspended. He hasn’t been terminated. And it just depends on the facts as they come out and what his version of events is and so forth. So, obviously that’s possible, but I can’t make a prediction here today. This is something for the president of the university, but also the athletic director, and the board of supervisors. They’re the primary players in this, along with the coach. So we’ll have to see how this plays out.”

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards