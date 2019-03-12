KIRAN: Sex offender found working at home of West Baton Rouge sheriff

Castillo was observed working unsupervised in the sheriff’s yard, including hauling trash from the backyard to garbage cans in the front of the home. Also during that time, a school bus pulled up and the driver let out a young boy and girl who live in a nearby home. Members of the 9News Investigative Team approached Castillo and asked him if he was working for the sheriff. “Yes,” he replied. When asked if he knew where the sheriff was, Castillo said he did not know. No one answered when our team knocked on the front door of the sheriff’s home Friday, but his wife was home at the time. She was spotted by our team multiple times earlier in the day coming and going from the home and taking the family’s dog for a walk. Cazes gave a few brief details to WAFB by phone Monday morning and agreed to an on-camera interview Monday afternoon. However, Cazes canceled the interview shortly before it was set to begin.