Jennings woman copes after daughter dies of pancreatic cancer

JENNINGS, LA (KPLC) - Kayla Parsley of Jennings was left devastated after her daughter died of pancreatic cancer.
“She had neuroendocrine pancreatic cancer,” Parsley said. “It had already taken over her body by the time they finally diagnosed her. It was too late, by the time she got to Ochsner’s she was already at stage four.″
Kayla Parsley’s 30-year-old daughter, Nicole passed July 30, 2018. Just one month after she was diagnosed.
Dr. David S. Chang with Christus Ochsner said that even those who detect it early have a small chance of survival.
“There’s no early diagnosis for pancreatic cancer," Dr. Chang said. "The vast majority of pancreatic cancers do not cause any symptoms until they’re already at incurable stage. And there’s no known screening exam that can detect it early.”
Dr. Chang said most cancers have a large number of patients for every one patient that dies from it. As for pancreatic cancer, it’s almost one to one.
He went on to say though not highly predictive, smoking, obesity and diabetes are risk factors. Genetic testing is available for those who see a history in their family.
This was the case for Nicole, who’s dad passed away from pancreatitis. This disease leads to increased risk of the cancer.
“It’ll be nine years Sunday that he died," Parsley said. “So this runs in the family. If you don’t do something to help yourself, then nothings going to be done. To see my daughter who was beautiful, active, loved her kids, loved God. And then all of a sudden. It’s too late.”
