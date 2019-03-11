Investigation launched after infant dies in Sabine Parish

SABINE PARISH, LA (KSLA) - Authorities are investigating after an infant died early Monday morning in Sabine Parish. The incident was reported shortly before 4 a.m. when deputies received a call about an unresponsive baby, who was cold to the touch.
The parents were about to take their child to the hospital when deputies arrived to their home in Many.
One deputy attempted to perform CPR until paramedics arrived, however, the child was pronounced dead on the scene.
The case is being handled by the sheriff’s office, coroner’s office and the Division of Children and Family Services.
