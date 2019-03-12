Gotcha to roll out 500 e-bikes early May

“Supporting bike share is a perfect fit for our mission to improve the health and lives of Louisianians because these programs give communities a healthy, green, affordable way to get around,” said Michael Tipton, head of Community Relations for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana and Blue Cross Foundation president. “Bike share programs have become popular around the country in recent years, and with Gotcha in Baton Rouge, along with Blue Bikes in New Orleans, we’re proud to help Louisiana join the movement – literally!”