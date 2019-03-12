Former LSU Tiger Tyrann Mathieu agrees to lucrative deal with the Chiefs

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former LSU Tiger Tyrann Mathieu agreed to a three-year deal worth up to $42M according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Last season, the New Orleans native played for the Houston Texans on a one-year deal.
Mathieu hasn’t missed a contest the last two seasons. In 2017 with the Cardinals, and the previous season with Houston.
The “Honey Badger” was released by Arizona in the 2018 offseason after he refused to take a pay cut.
Mathieu played his prep ball at St. Augustine.
