FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pleasant day with some sun; windy and stormy Wednesday/Thursday

As the front aporoaches SE Texas on Wednesday it will come to nearly a standstill as the main drivers and push the front was receiving outrunning it to the north, so a slow progression of the front through Southwest Louisiana through the day Thursday will keep rain chances in the forecast not only Wednesday night but through the first half the day Thursday. Overall rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches will be common, but a few spots could receive more than that due to the slow-moving nature of this storm system