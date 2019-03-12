FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pleasant day with some sun; windy and stormy Wednesday/Thursday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - For a second consecutive day in a row, Lake Charles reached a high of 82 degrees on Monday with temperatures dropping later that afternoon as a weak front pushed through which also kept temperatures a bit cooler through the day yesterday to the north of the front. This passage sent temperatures down a bit cooler overnight with morning lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Watch some patchy fog for the morning commute although it shouldn’t be as widespread as yesterday.
Through the day ahead, sunshine mixed with some clouds will make for another rather pleasant day with afternoon highs a touch cooler but still pleasant in the 70s. The warm front will begin its retreat northward this evening which means nighttime lows will be a touch milder and fog will be a likely issue early Wednesday morning as sea fog returns from the Gulf of Mexico.
Stormy weather arriving Wednesday but not before winds pick up and become rather gusty early in the day. Limited instability will keep our severe weather threat low here across Southwest Louisiana on Wednesday, with the main concern being from strong wind gusts even outside of thunderstorms. Gusty enough winds that isolated power outages could occur, as gusts of 30 to 35 mph will be quite common most of the day due to the strengthening sprawling low pressure over the southern Plains states.
As the front aporoaches SE Texas on Wednesday it will come to nearly a standstill as the main drivers and push the front was receiving outrunning it to the north, so a slow progression of the front through Southwest Louisiana through the day Thursday will keep rain chances in the forecast not only Wednesday night but through the first half the day Thursday. Overall rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches will be common, but a few spots could receive more than that due to the slow-moving nature of this storm system
Any leftover rain should be gone by Friday with some gradual clearing throughout the day. Meanwhile, chillier air will be in place with morning lows on Friday back into the 40s and highs in the 60s. This drier stretch of weather will continue on into the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day weekend with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s. Enjoy your holiday festivities, just more comfortably with a jacket!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.