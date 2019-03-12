First Alert Forecast: Cold front approaches Wednesday bringing rain and storms

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of the day, it will be cloudy with little to no sunshine. I do not expect much rain today. Most of the rain will go to our north and around us. I have only a 10% chance for the rest of the day. Temperatures are a little cooler than yesterday. They should warm up to the lower to mid 70s.
This evening, it will remain cloudy with limited rain chances. I do not expect any rain, but I am keeping a 10% chance just in case of some drizzle. It should not be a pretty sunset with the amount of cloud cover we will have. Temperatures will fall out of the 70s to the upper 60s this evening.
Overnight, it will still be cloudy. There will not be many breaks in the clouds. I do not expect much rain early on, but there may be a few showers early in the morning on Wednesday. So, after midnight, some rain may begin to develop. The winds will be coming out of the south around 15-20 mph, so it will be a windy night. Temperatures will only cool to the mid 60s.
There will be another cold front coming on Wednesday this week. That will also have the potential for severe weather. Right now, the severe threat looks very low. We are in the marginal risk, which is a 1 out of 5 scale. Certainly some good news there! There will at least be more rain around, so I have the rain chance up to 70% Wednesday. Before the rain arrives, temperatures should warm up to the mid 70s.
There will be a lot of rain Wednesday evening, Wednesday night, and Thursday morning. That cold front will not pass until the late afternoon on Thursday. By then, the temperature will begin to cool down a little bit and the rain will slowly come to an end. It will not be a continuous event, but instead it will be scattered and a lot of off and on activity. Temperatures will warm up to the mid 70s.
There may be a few sprinkles on Friday, but it will not be much. I have a 10% chance of rain. We will monitor a few showers over the gulf if they are to try to make it inland. I still expect a lot of clouds around with not much sunshine. The rain will then be moving on to the south as the slow-moving cold front moves away. Temperatures will only reach the lower 60s in the afternoon.
Over the upcoming weekend, the rain chances will be limited. I do not expect any rain at all Saturday or Sunday. There will be plenty of clouds around, but there will also be more sunshine as well. So, it should be a beautiful day. Temperatures though, will be cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Sunday looks like the better of the two days with more sunshine expected. The clouds will break apart some allowing for the sunshine to be out. This will make for a beautiful day! Temperatures will still be cool reaching only the lower 60s.
Some long-range computer models are showing a drier weather pattern next week. From this weekend to next weekend, it will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with limited rain chances. Temperatures will slowly warm back up throughout the week. By the middle of next week, temperatures should be back in the 70s.
