Car crashes into building at corner of 13th Street and Enterprise Blvd.

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A car has crashed into a building at the corner of 13th Street and Enterprise Blvd.
The car has crashed into Computer Basics and Electronics, located at 2014 Enterprise Blvd. The owner of the business says no one was inside the building at the time of the crash and none of his staff sustained injuries. The owner also tells 7 News that this is not the first time his building has been hit by a motor vehicle.
The Lake Charles Police Department and 7 News are on the scene. We will update this story when more details become available.
