SWLA Arrest Reports - March 10, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 10, 2019.
Bernie Mike Murray, 48, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, and lack of proof of auto insurance.
Leon Shane Smith Jr, 60, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana (3rd offense), and contempt of court.
Brittany Kay Reeves, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Elijah Lee Perkins, 21, Lake Charles: Production, manufacturing, distribution or possession of Schedule I drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal carrying of weapons (1st offense.)
Edin Noel-Osorio Herrera, 30, Vinton: Production, manufacturing, distribution or possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, careless operation, federal detainer.
Aaron Jamal Dugas, 18, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less), possession of a Schedule II drug.
Jason Edward Sanders, 36, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; child endangerment, resisting a police officer using force or violence.
Matthew Wade Prather, 31, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule II drug, and obstruction of justice.
Kristin Blair Garcia, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of a Schedule II drug, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, and illegal carrying of weapons during the commission of a crime or in the presence of drugs.
Christina Sweet Roach, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of a Schedule II drug, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, illegal carrying of weapons during the commission of a crime or in the presence of drugs, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Tristian Jon Simon, 22, Sulphur: Violation of a protective order.
Clayton Kelly Esthay, 27, Sulphur: Contempt of court and production, manufacturing, distribution or possession of Schedule I drugs.
Patrick Neal Goodfriend, 62, DeQuincy: Illegal carrying of weapons during the commission of a crime or in the presence of drugs, possession of a Schedule III drug, and simple burglary.
Devon Starr Batchelor, 26, Lake Charles: Contempt of court, possession of a Schedule IV drug, first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less), and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jeremy James Lafleur, 29, Lake Charles: Attempted car jacking, and attempted simple battery.
Tiffani Mae Nicosia, 29, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.