Suspect surrenders after allegedly kidnapping woman in Opelousas

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - An Opelousas man is facing aggravated kidnapping charges for allegedly kidnapping a woman Sunday, police said.
Opelousas Police Chief Martin McClendon said 33-year-old Kevin Savoy surrendered to police just after 11 p.m. Sunday. The victim, 26-year-old Tiquencia Laws is in police care, McClendon said.
McClendon told KLFY in Lafayette a driver dropped off the victim at the St. Landry Parish Police Complex. She appeared safe and unharmed, but further testing will be done.
Laws was behind the wheel of an SUV that was hit from behind by the suspect before crashing into a tree Sunday afternoon, McClendon said.
“She got out and ran, but he caught up with her and forced her into his vehicle and sped away.” McClendon said.
