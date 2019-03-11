Suspect arrested for hit-and-run false complaint, actually hit gas pump

JENNINGS, LA (KPLC) - A woman was arrested for a false complaint concerning her vehicle on the evening of Mar. 9, according to Chief Danny Semmes, with the Jennings Police Department.
Semmes says Desiree Nicole Scott’s, 26, vehicle was parked at a location on Main Street when she told JPD that she had been a victim of a hit-and-run. After investigating, JPD found out that Scott allegedly hit a gas pump in Crowley.
Scott faces one count of hit-and-run driving false complaint. She was booked into the Jeff Davis Parish jail.
