Sheriff’s Office seeks to ID suspects in March 8 vehicle burglaries

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Several vehicles were burglarized around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 8, at a shopping center on the corner of Ryan and Sale streets, authorities said.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has released a photo of the suspects and their car in the hopes that the public will be able to help identify them.
Kim Myers, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, said that surveillance video showed a small dark-colored car, believed to have been used for the burglaries.
Detectives learned that a credit card stolen during the vehicle burglaries was used later the same night at a store on Prien Lake Road. Detectives were able to obtain video surveillance of two men using the stolen credit card.
Myers asked anyone with information about the suspects, the vehicles or the burglaries to call 491-3605.
Vehicle Crimes Investigative Unit Det. Greg Nall is the lead investigator.
