Opportunity Zone panel in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles and the SWLA Economic Development Alliance are teaming up to present an Opportunity Zone Panel from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, March 25 at the Seed Center (4310 Ryan St.).
There is no charge to attend the panel, but pre-registration is required. A light lunch will be served.
An Opportunity Zone is defined as an economically distressed community where new investments, under certain conditions, may be eligible for preferential tax treatment.
To RSVP or request additional information, email Sierra Seemion at sseemion@allianceswla.org.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.