McNeese’s Roydell Brown earns All-SLC honorable mention honors

In his final six games played, Brown averaged 23.2 points per game and scored 20 or more in five of those with a career-high of 28 points in a home win over HBU. He had 21 points in 29 minutes of action against Nortwestern State on Feb. 9 before rolling his ankle midway through that game. The Cowboys ended up losing 74-72 after a last-second, game-winning shot attempt failed to hit its mark.