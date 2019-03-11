McNeese’s Roydell Brown earns All-SLC honorable mention honors

FRISCO, Texas – McNeese junior guard Roydell Brown has been recognized by the Southland Conference by earning All-SLC honorable mention honors, the league office announced on Monday in conjunction with the release of the postseason all-league men’s basketball teams.
Brown, a native of New Orleans, wrapped up his first year with the Cowboys as the team’s leading scorer and rebounder, and was voted on the honorable mention team by league head coaches and sports information directors despite missing the last eight games of the season due to an injured ankle.
Brown averaged 14.5 points and 9.5 rebounds in 23 games played on the year, 22 of those in a starting role. In 10 conference games played, he sank 19.5 points per game and hauled in 9.2 boards.
He scored double-digits in 17 of the 23 games played and netted 20 or more points seven times. And at the time of his injury, he led the conference and ranked 14th in the nation with 11 double-double games. He was also the conference leader in rebounding.
In his final six games played, Brown averaged 23.2 points per game and scored 20 or more in five of those with a career-high of 28 points in a home win over HBU. He had 21 points in 29 minutes of action against Nortwestern State on Feb. 9 before rolling his ankle midway through that game. The Cowboys ended up losing 74-72 after a last-second, game-winning shot attempt failed to hit its mark.
In his absence, the Cowboys ended the season 2-6 and with three straight losses.
Sam Houston State’s Cameron Delaney was named the league’s player of the year while Gerrale Gates of UNO was voted freshman of the year; Kai Mitchell of SHSU the newcomer of the year; Ishmael Lane of Northwestern State the defensive player of the year; and Abilene Christian’s Joe Golding, coach of the year.
