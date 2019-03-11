McNeese softball to host doubleheader with Baylor Tuesday

LAKE CHARLES—Fresh off its Southland Conference opening series sweep over Incarnate Word, McNeese softball returns to Joe Miller field Tuesday to host Baylor in a 5 p.m. doubleheader instead of single games Tuesday and Wednesday due to the threat of rain.
McNeese (11-13) opened SLC play with a 7-2, 7-1 doubleheader win over the Cardinals last Friday then ended the weekend with a 1-0 win in the series finale Saturday.
Junior Cori McCray and Brenique Wright are coming off a good week at the plate. McCrary batted .455 with five hits, one triple and one RBI with four stolen bases. McCrary enters the Baylor games second on the team with a .329 average.
Wright picked up her first two home runs of the season, one against no. 3 Oklahoma last Monday and one against Incarnate Word. Wright ended the week with a .444 average, four hits, one double, two home runs, five RBI, four walks and five stolen bases.
Senior Justyce McClain continues to lead McNeese at the plate with a .416 average with a team high 32 hits and 17 runs. McClain and McCrary lead McNeese with 12 stolen bases apiece.
In the circle, the Cowgirls continue to get solid performances from all five pitches. Sophomore Amber Coons leads the staff with a .086 ERA with 31 strikeouts and is 3-1 on the year. Junior Alexsandra Flores leads the staff with five wins and 54.2 innings and is second on the team with 28 strikeouts.
Freshman Saleen Flores (0-3) has a 1.48 ERA in 28.1 innings and sophomore Caroline Settle (3-4) has a 3.44 ERA. Sophomore Ashley Koncir (0-0) has a 2.47 ERA in six appearances, is coming off her first save of the season.
Baylor (11-8) will make a Louisiana tour over its spring break and will face UL-Lafayette tonight (March 11) before heading over to Lake Charles.