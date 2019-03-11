LWFC shortens hunting season for light and white-fronted geese in 2019-2020

LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission has amended the hunting season for light and white-fronted geese in 2019-2020, according to Trey Iles, public information officer with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
The number of hunting days for white-fronted geese has been brought down to 74 from the previous 88 but the daily bag limit has increased from two to three.
The daily bag limit for light geese like snow, blue, and Ross remain at 20.
The first season split will be from Nov. 16, 2019-Dec. 8, 2019. The second season split will be from Dec. 14, 2019-Feb. 2, 2020. The impact both the north and south zones.
The conservation order for light geese will run from Dec. 9-13 for the first split, then Feb. 3-March 15 for the second split. There is no daily bag or possession limit during the conservation order.
