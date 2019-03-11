Louisiana woman starts petition to implement national flood control regulations

ANACOCO, LA (KPLC) - Lisa Prewitt is fighting for a change in national flood control regulations.
“3 a.m. in the morning on March 10th, 2016 I woke up with water ankle deep," Prewitt said.
By daylight her house had water up to the roof.
“'Edmund Burke -- The only thing for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing," Prewitt said about a quote that motivated her.
For those who live near Toledo Bend, it’s an issue they know all to well. When the flood gates open those who live nearby see rising water.
“You don’t have to live on the river to be flooded," Prewitt said. "It affects everyone in the community downstream for miles away from the river.”
Prewitt took action, starting a petition in efforts to get flood control regulations in place.
“It’s going to have to be a national issue," Prewitt said. “I’m trying to educate people to take a good look at our government system and make the necessary changes to stop unnecessary destruction.”
In order for congress to take notice, there needs to be 100,000 signatures by April 8.
“It’s going to force congress to work with all branches of government in the agencies to come up with solutions to re-evaluate every reservoir and lake level across the country,” Prewitt said.
That change has potential to start here in Louisiana.
“The community is what got us back on our feet," Prewitt said. “They always do. My plea is to them. They see the destruction.”
The Sabine river authority oversees the opening of flood gates on the Toledo Bend Spillway under guidelines set by the federal energy regulatory commission.
